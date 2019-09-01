Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Share Price Declined While Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Upped Position; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Raised Stake

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 7,992 shares traded or 84.96% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS CURRENTLY OWNS 17.8% BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS-AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED BUSINESS COMBINATION/OTHER STRATEGIC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 70.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 124,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 302,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 177,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 160,035 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 11,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 54,893 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 791,227 shares. Bamco New York invested in 181,831 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 168,184 shares. Starr International stated it has 4,856 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Co reported 385,243 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.46% or 901,299 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De reported 1,786 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 125,693 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

