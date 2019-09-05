Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Position Maintained by Steel Partners Holdings Lp; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 262 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES – BOARD WILL REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS CURRENTLY OWNS 17.8% BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $190.8. About 12.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT HAVING ANY ISSUES REGARDING ANY MAJOR ADVERTISERS STOPPING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS PARTNERSHIPS WITH INDEPENDENT MUSIC COS; 12/04/2018 – Recode’s Teddy Schleifer on Spotify’s IPO and Kurt Wagner on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica #TooEmbarrassed (transcript); 22/05/2018 – Facebook Brushes Aside Proposal Over Labeling of Political News; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report

More notable recent Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP) Presents At 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Institutional Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Steel Partners Holdings Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Outlook – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree Capital Group: This 6.55% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners: New 6.375% Preferred Units From This REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Partners Holdings L.P. declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook user phone numbers found in server leak – TechCrunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.