Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Position Maintained by Steel Partners Holdings Lp; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Northrock Partners Cut Stake by $493,902

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 5.71 million shares traded or 78.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 13,702 shares traded or 136.32% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Rev $332M-$386M; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES – BOARD WILL REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – A Team of Doctors and Researchers Launch Study on Child Alignment; Grant Funding Provided by Steel Partners Foundation

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares to 113,582 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).