Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Position Has Raised by Steel Partners Holdings Lp; Medifast (MED) Shares Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 2,354 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.19% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $122.84. About 129,806 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Medifast, Inc.'s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance" on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Aurora Cannabis Prepared for Expansion of Canada's Cannabis Market – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "FDA OKs expanded label for Lilly's migraine med Emgality – Seeking Alpha" on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Medifast, Inc. (MED) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.23 million for 18.06 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.