Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Raised Its Holding by $6.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted by $6.30 Million Its Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 2.73M shares traded or 59.47% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 3,710 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 1.61% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 231,918 shares. Aviva Public Limited owns 79,411 shares. 28,020 are held by Artisan Prtnrs Partnership. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.71% or 320,979 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.25% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Twin Tree LP owns 172,502 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg reported 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Asset One Limited owns 135,161 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1.72M were reported by Swedbank. Alps Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,574 shares. Punch And Inv Management has invested 0.61% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 24,973 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 216,241 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 5,325 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.02% or 4,204 shares in its portfolio.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).