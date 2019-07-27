Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Holding; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Decreased Its Position in Oneok New (OKE) by $2.48 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.94 million market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 22.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SPLP.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS-AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED BUSINESS COMBINATION/OTHER STRATEGIC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 35,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 154,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.49 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bancshares holds 0.28% or 337,963 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Lc invested in 19,700 shares. 96,086 were reported by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 771,652 shares in its portfolio. California-based Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Yorktown Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 10,000 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.73% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 260,774 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communications accumulated 0.03% or 20,100 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 19,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 118,828 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cibc Asset invested in 37,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Midwest Bank Tru Division holds 18,260 shares. Donaldson Capital owns 430,755 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated holds 0.12% or 8,477 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr holds 13,496 shares.

