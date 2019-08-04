Steel Dynamics (STLD) Valuation Rose While Moore Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $821,975; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Lowered Its Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09M, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 101,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 1.73 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150. Pushis Glenn also bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares.

