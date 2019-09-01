Steel Dynamics (STLD) to pay $0.24 on Oct 11, 2019; Samlyn Capital Has Boosted By $24.85 Million Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 196.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 540,208 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 815,363 shares with $38.21 million value, up from 275,155 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:STLD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Steel Dynamics Inc's current price of $27.00 translates into 0.89% yield. Steel Dynamics Inc's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) stake by 681,200 shares to 118,800 valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L stake by 192,358 shares and now owns 729,178 shares. Myokardia Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.09% below currents $55.04 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 8. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $50 target. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of stock.

