Steel Dynamics (STLD) to pay $0.24 on Oct 11, 2019; Rbf Capital Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position By $490,000

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:STLD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Steel Dynamics Inc’s current price of $27.00 translates into 0.89% yield. Steel Dynamics Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price

Rbf Capital Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 70,000 shares with $3.49 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 6.85% above currents $55.22 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6100 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.48% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gamble Jones Counsel reported 41,094 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,567 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 170,739 shares. Northern Corporation owns 0.26% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21.25M shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Manhattan reported 3.46M shares. Greylin Invest Mangement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cypress Management Ltd (Wy) reported 1,260 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Tru Comm Dba First Bankers Tru Comm owns 83,475 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 151,714 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 1.19M shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 4,355 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 221,811 shares to 59,189 valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) stake by 35,091 shares and now owns 44,909 shares. Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B also bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares. $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by Pushis Glenn. Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. The firm operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other divisions. It has a 5.79 P/E ratio. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Steel Dynamics, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh accumulated 25,257 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Impact Ltd Com holds 1% or 75,554 shares. Cambridge Research Inc owns 22,804 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Smithfield holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 138,292 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 355,468 shares. Dana Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.52% or 311,363 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 855,228 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 378,166 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 503 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T State Bank Corp reported 35,175 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).