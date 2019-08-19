Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake Has Boosted by Advisory Services Network Llc; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Upped Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Declined

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 810.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 17,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 19,357 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, up from 2,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 873,946 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 6.85 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.04% or 5,892 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 138,292 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.14M shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 206,232 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 2.33M are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Brandywine Invest Lc reported 251,004 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 35,120 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 195 shares. Signaturefd reported 135 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Pnc Services Gp accumulated 79,358 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability reported 0.67% stake. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc reported 35,239 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Shares for $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn. 2,000 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares with value of $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,535 shares to 48,894 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,019 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 67,565 shares. 14,886 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Lpl Fincl holds 0.03% or 320,345 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Lc invested in 16,379 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,422 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.17% or 72,512 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 25,341 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Washington Mngmt accumulated 29,320 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc has 0.82% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lau Ltd Com has 6,069 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fragasso Inc accumulated 0.57% or 61,589 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glynn Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 24,803 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 53,451 shares.