Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Boosted Its Stake; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake as Share Price Declined

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 53.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 62,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,504 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 115,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 1.93M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.71M, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. It closed at $78.8 lastly. It is down 2.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,191 were reported by Jefferies Gru Ltd. Etrade Cap Management holds 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 4,930 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 15,709 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Com has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Raymond James Ser Advsrs accumulated 3,574 shares. Darsana Capital Ltd Partnership reported 20.56% stake. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 114,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Lc reported 5,600 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 836 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 17,059 are owned by Qs Invsts Lc.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing deliveries down more than 50 percent in May – Wichita Business Journal” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Spirit Develops New Carbon Fiber Fuselage Panel to Support Lower-Cost, Higher-Production Volumes for Aircraft Manufacturing – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing shares jump on 737 MAX order intent from Paris – Wichita Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit AeroSystems to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results May 1 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.87 million for 11.59 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 93,329 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 21,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,398 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Steel Imports Down on Tariffs, Market Share Falls in May – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics Closes 75% Stake Buyout in United Steel Supply – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Guru Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – GuruFocus.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EROS, JPM, STLD – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Dynamics Has Near-Term Challenges, But The Valuation Is Getting Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 159,507 shares. Stone Ridge Asset reported 0.12% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Kepos Cap Lp holds 92,798 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Korea Investment holds 0.12% or 737,705 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Macquarie Grp Inc owns 59,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 66,602 shares. 195 are held by Cls Ltd. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 160,541 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 22,400 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,677 shares. Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Dana Invest Advsrs owns 0.52% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 311,363 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc has 41,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 5,740 shares valued at $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn on Wednesday, June 5.