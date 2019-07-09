Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $821,975 as Stock Declined; Cerner (CERN) Holding Maintained by Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 1.25M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 101,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 2.54M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bb&T holds 151,463 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Acropolis Management Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 7,346 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 162,789 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 43,558 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cullinan Assoc holds 0.52% or 121,835 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc reported 2,873 shares. Cim Limited Liability Co holds 2.89% or 137,259 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 483 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 56,428 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hartford Investment Management Company reported 103,906 shares stake. 5,573 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem by 182,292 shares to 4,340 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 80,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,860 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet ‘A’.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to QIAGEN (QGEN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: GRUB, CERN – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thermo Fisher Abandons Gatan Deal in Want of European Nod – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teleflex (TFX) Shares Down on Respiratory Care Product Recall – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NuVasive Grows on Strong Product Adoption Amid Pricing Woe – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 128,493 shares to 165,252 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Cap Corp.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 5,740 shares. On Friday, May 31 the insider RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd holds 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 1.12M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 6,899 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 541,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Com stated it has 177,504 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.60 million shares. 70,527 are held by Bailard. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 346 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.06% or 98,517 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.01% or 6,230 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 154,637 are owned by Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.14% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Goldman Sachs Group holds 2.43M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spc Fincl holds 0.17% or 22,389 shares in its portfolio.