Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.33 Million as Share Price Rose; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $304,219 as Share Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 42.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 44,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 59,140 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 103,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 1.48M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 2,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 71,053 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, down from 73,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 4.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $583,534 activity. Alvarez Miguel bought $247,238 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, September 6. The insider Pushis Glenn bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986. Shares for $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel.

Analysts await Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 55.62% or $0.94 from last year’s $1.69 per share. STLD’s profit will be $164.71M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Steel Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

