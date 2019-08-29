Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Lifted Position; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Upped Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 2,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 77,210 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 75,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 1.51 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc holds 0.89% or 5,490 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Llc reported 153,154 shares. Halsey Associates Ct holds 174,512 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Cim Limited owns 8,144 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 20,000 are held by Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 39,555 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2.43M shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorporation Of The West has invested 1.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Cap Management Ltd Com holds 4.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5.87 million shares. Fil reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 5,834 shares to 82,834 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,930 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 754,000 are held by Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc owns 12,530 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 0.05% stake. 311,363 were accumulated by Dana Inv Advsrs. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.32 million shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 0% or 59,800 shares. Amer Gp invested in 457,935 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Mirae Asset Global Investments Co owns 81,367 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 28,556 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Korea Invest reported 737,705 shares. Gemmer Asset Management invested in 0% or 503 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31. Shares for $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn on Wednesday, June 5.