Steel Dynamics (STLD) Share Value Declined While Menta Capital Upped by $571,235 Its Position; Genworth Finl (GNW) Holder Tig Advisors Lifted Holding

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 86.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 16,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,120 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 2.33M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 865,980 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A owns 180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 148,703 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 2.79M shares. 378,166 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company invested in 118,046 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 3.30M shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd invested in 24,600 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). State Street accumulated 8.56M shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 0.07% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 35,120 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 1.14 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wright Serv Incorporated stated it has 44,141 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,920 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc by 20,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,538 shares, and cut its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC).

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nutanix, Steel Dynamics, Audentes Therapeutics, Comfort Systems, LHC Group, and Cambrex â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bag This Bargain Metals Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Shaheen Did – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steel Dynamics Has Near-Term Challenges, But The Valuation Is Getting Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160. Shares for $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn on Wednesday, June 5.