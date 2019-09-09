Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position Boosted by Pioneer Investment Management Inc; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Boosted Position by $2.22 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 28,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 256,517 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 228,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 5.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 2.80 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24. $149,986 worth of stock was bought by Pushis Glenn on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 1,000 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Dnb Asset As reported 836,224 shares. 737,705 are owned by Korea Corporation. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,530 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has 105,666 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 1.11 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.17 million shares. Moreover, First Financial In has 0.02% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Pictet Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 14,195 shares. Moreover, Hrt Financial Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Signalpoint Asset Management Llc owns 26,777 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 140,014 shares to 208,051 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) by 354,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,048 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).