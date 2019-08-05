Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding Maintained by Citadel Advisors Llc; The Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Increased Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 68,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 305,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, up from 237,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 2.12 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 161,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92 million, up from 159,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares to 11,686 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,007 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Inc Ca holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,145 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc owns 271,041 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 7,490 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 60,657 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,753 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 31,167 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Td Asset has 1.77 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Ltd Llc (Wy) has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clough Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 159,910 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,675 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 93,113 shares. Fin Advisory Inc invested in 1,454 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc owns 36,279 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 334,219 shares to 6,181 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (SHY) by 116,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,900 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 was made by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31. 5,740 shares were bought by Pushis Glenn, worth $149,986.