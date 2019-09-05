Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding Increased by Natixis; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Grassi Investment Management Upped Position

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 56,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 50,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.46. About 3.60M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Natixis increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 10,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 319,465 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 309,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 2.00 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Steel Dynamics (STLD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STLD) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GBT, SBAC, STLD – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 356,778 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 66,451 shares. 30 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Inc. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 4.98 million shares. Cohen And Steers Inc stated it has 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Jpmorgan Chase Co has 1.17 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 493,268 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clark Estates Inc holds 97,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 256,517 shares. Blackrock owns 0.04% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 24.70M shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 21,330 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,680 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd holds 118,046 shares. Fil Limited owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 291 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 9,916 shares to 23,665 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,552 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. On Friday, May 24 the insider Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares to 108,150 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,050 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glynn Capital Management Lc has invested 8.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). American Registered Investment Advisor reported 7,775 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.06% or 39,929 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management L P, New York-based fund reported 72,638 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 41,544 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Hldg holds 0.09% or 2,765 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 63,836 shares. 2,667 are held by Homrich And Berg. Scholtz & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Us Bancorp De invested in 223,082 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 9.65M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.