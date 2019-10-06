Steel Dynamics (Put) (STLD) Holding Has Upped by Walleye Trading Llc; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position by $2.66 Million as Share Price Declined

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 60,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 98,859 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 159,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 157,866 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (Put) (STLD) by 209.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 28,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 41,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 1.01M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD)

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/5/2019 – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns 4 days ago – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Dublin Eagle – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NGM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 67,310 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 148,800 shares. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 2,700 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 98,625 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 83,331 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Inv Management Of Virginia Llc owns 188,037 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 558,276 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,358 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 81,786 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 97,184 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.23% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4,500 shares to 652,273 shares, valued at $74.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 34,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Pmts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Com reported 26,823 shares stake. Profund Ltd Liability has 21,113 shares. Art Advsrs Llc has 0.06% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 1.11 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 44,802 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 2.76 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company reported 71,152 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,019 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 1.89 million shares. Bartlett & Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Vanguard Group Inc owns 20.62 million shares. Maverick Capital has 0.05% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 116,720 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 200,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 203,622 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 2,185 shares.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Steel Dynamics Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Steel Dynamics, Nucor Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy Steel Dynamics At $28, Earn 6.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steel Dynamics: Jury Still Seems To Be Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Steel Dynamics Stock Dropped 9% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,200 shares to 29,200 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Put) (NYSE:ANF) by 142,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CDK).