Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Both Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics Inc. 33 0.58 N/A 5.30 5.86 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.55 N/A 1.14 12.16

Demonstrates Steel Dynamics Inc. and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Steel Dynamics Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Steel Dynamics Inc. is presently more affordable than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 34.1% 17.3% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Steel Dynamics Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Steel Dynamics Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Steel Dynamics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Steel Dynamics Inc. and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.42% and an $44 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is $25, which is potential 56.84% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is looking more favorable than Steel Dynamics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Steel Dynamics Inc. and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 87.2%. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Steel Dynamics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Dynamics Inc. -4.72% -7.66% -15.75% -22.84% -36% 3.46% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -2.05% -18.46% -17.59% -36.02% -51.09% -14.44%

For the past year Steel Dynamics Inc. had bullish trend while Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Steel Dynamics Inc. beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other segments. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections. This segment serves construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, management, marketing, brokerage, and consulting services related to the scrap industry. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel decks primarily for the non-residential construction industry. The Other segment offers pig and hot briquetted iron; and iron nugget products that are used in electric arc furnace steel mill production. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.