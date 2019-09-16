Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Analysts See $0.75 EPS; Apple Inc. (AAPL) Had 17 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.94 EPS change or 55.62% from last quarter’s $1.69 EPS. STLD’s profit would be $164.71M giving it 10.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s analysts see -13.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 2.66 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27's average target is 0.69% above currents $218.75 stock price.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $988.57 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. The firm operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other divisions. It has a 6.78 P/E ratio. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections.