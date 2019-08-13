Steel Dynamics Com (STLD) Stake Held by Boston Advisors Llc; Altfest L J & Company Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB) Cut by $713,070

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 7,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 8,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 16,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 3.04 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc Com (STLD) by 72.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 65,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 154,637 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 89,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.54 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 158,469 shares to 208,803 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp Com (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 33,435 shares to 88,260 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,058 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 31.

