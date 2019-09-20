Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

We are contrasting Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 4 0.19 N/A 0.03 118.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Connect Inc. and PFSweb Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Steel Connect Inc.’s current beta is 0.16 and it happens to be 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PFSweb Inc. has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Steel Connect Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, PFSweb Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Steel Connect Inc. and PFSweb Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PFSweb Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 80.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Connect Inc. and PFSweb Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 61.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of PFSweb Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. had bullish trend while PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PFSweb Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.