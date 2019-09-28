Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)

This is a contrast between Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.00 35.18M -0.63 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 7 -0.92 203.03M -3.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 1,995,009,640.47% -38.4% -4.8% Conduent Incorporated 3,025,782,414.31% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. Its rival Conduent Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Conduent Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Conduent Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $9.75 average target price and a 53.79% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Steel Connect Inc. and Conduent Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 97.6% respectively. Steel Connect Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance while Conduent Incorporated has -14.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Conduent Incorporated beats Steel Connect Inc.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.