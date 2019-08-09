Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.44 N/A 1.54 7.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

Steel Connect Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Avaya Holdings Corp. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 95.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 0%. About 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance while Avaya Holdings Corp. has -17.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Steel Connect Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.