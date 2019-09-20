Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Since Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.15 N/A 0.20 9.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Steel Connect Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.16 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. ARC Document Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares and 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. had bullish trend while ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.