Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Contrasting side by side

Since Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.07 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Steel Connect Inc. and SPAR Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Steel Connect Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.16 beta. From a competition point of view, SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Steel Connect Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. was less bullish than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

SPAR Group Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.