Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.42 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Steel Connect Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.16 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 116.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares and 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has weaker performance than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Summary

Marathon Patent Group Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.