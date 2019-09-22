Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Connect Inc.
|2
|0.14
|N/A
|-0.63
|0.00
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|2
|9.42
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Steel Connect Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Connect Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-4.8%
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.16 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 116.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares and 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Connect Inc.
|1.71%
|-1.11%
|-9.18%
|7.23%
|-14.83%
|2.89%
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|-3.24%
|-21.13%
|-26.15%
|49.29%
|-53.76%
|44.26%
For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has weaker performance than Marathon Patent Group Inc.
Summary
Marathon Patent Group Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.