Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.00 35.18M -0.63 0.00 Hill International Inc. 3 0.00 43.06M -0.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Steel Connect Inc. and Hill International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 1,995,009,640.47% -38.4% -4.8% Hill International Inc. 1,468,171,434.42% -26.1% -9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.16 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Hill International Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Steel Connect Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hill International Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Hill International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Connect Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares and 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Hill International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. was more bullish than Hill International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Hill International Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.