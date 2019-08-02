Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) Comparing side by side

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 90 1.18 N/A 1.70 56.80

In table 1 we can see Steel Connect Inc. and Cimpress N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Steel Connect Inc.’s 0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Cimpress N.V. on the other hand, has 0.09 beta which makes it 91.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Cimpress N.V. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Steel Connect Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Steel Connect Inc. and Cimpress N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Cimpress N.V.’s potential downside is -16.67% and its average price target is $87.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Steel Connect Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Cimpress N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. had bullish trend while Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Steel Connect Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.