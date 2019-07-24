Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Comparison side by side

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.43 N/A 0.88 12.61

Demonstrates Steel Connect Inc. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Volatility & Risk

Steel Connect Inc.’s 0.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a -0.5 beta and it is 150.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Steel Connect Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.5% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares. Competitively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has 34.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -1.34% -5.22% 1% 12.61% -34.19% -14.91%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has 8.67% stronger performance while China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has -14.91% weaker performance.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Steel Connect Inc.