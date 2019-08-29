Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Comparison side by side

Since Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00 Cardtronics plc 31 0.99 N/A 0.22 128.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Connect Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect Inc.’s 0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cardtronics plc’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Steel Connect Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Cardtronics plc which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Steel Connect Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Steel Connect Inc. and Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 0% respectively. 0.2% are Steel Connect Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cardtronics plc beats Steel Connect Inc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.