Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Comparison side by side

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.41 N/A 0.50 29.56

Table 1 demonstrates Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Avaya Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Avaya Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 105.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares and 0% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.7% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67% Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. was more bullish than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Steel Connect Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.