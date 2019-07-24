Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.42 N/A 0.50 29.56

In table 1 we can see Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Avaya Holdings Corp. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Avaya Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 103.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Steel Connect Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 10.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67% Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has stronger performance than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Steel Connect Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.