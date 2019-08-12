Stearns Financial Services Group Trimmed Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $419,920; Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holding as Stock Rose

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 2.20M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.51. About 466,444 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares to 233,798 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt has 45,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincoln Cap Limited Co reported 18,538 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership stated it has 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Academy Tx holds 13,071 shares. Moreover, James Inv Rech has 0.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 79,309 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.5% or 121,373 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 1.41M shares. Inc holds 0.96% or 29,677 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,689 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 616,138 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 27,454 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 559,479 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,515 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 39,466 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $89.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG) by 390,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

