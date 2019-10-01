Stearns Financial Services Group Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $305,102; Moon Capital Management Cut 3M Co (MMM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 16.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,465 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.94M, down from 1,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.57. About 2.66M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,898 shares to 672,199 shares, valued at $55.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 27,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc owns 82,260 shares. Mendel Money Mgmt reported 5.81% stake. Oarsman Capital holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,195 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Ltd has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 226,126 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc reported 74,936 shares stake. Willow Creek Wealth Inc reported 4,914 shares. Nine Masts Cap owns 15,070 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. The California-based Osborne Prns Ltd Co has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Inv holds 0.43% or 4,127 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Karp has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,504 shares. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 328,544 shares. Essex Fin reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 125 shares to 18,480 shares, valued at $3.78 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 67,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Mgmt stated it has 180,362 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 111,078 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Company has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 944,033 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Daiwa reported 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Personal Capital Advsrs holds 240,503 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Sa reported 114,433 shares. 10,600 are owned by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Fcg Lc owns 4,206 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 92,719 shares. 97,906 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce. Hanson And Doremus owns 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 708 shares. Smithfield reported 18,546 shares. The Connecticut-based Halsey Ct has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).