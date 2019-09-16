Stearns Financial Services Group Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $305,102 as Share Price Rose; As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Price Declined, Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $581,700

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 3,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 2,596 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $391,000, down from 6,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $156.89. About 714,635 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.47. About 8.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prescott Management Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,000 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 354,593 shares. Buckhead Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,641 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canal reported 132,000 shares or 5.82% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Globeflex Capital LP holds 0% or 86 shares. First Washington reported 85,868 shares. Tru Invest Advisors owns 35,560 shares. Palestra Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.32M shares or 5.14% of the stock. Tompkins reported 107,667 shares. Saratoga Research Investment Management holds 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 547,709 shares.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $547.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,210 shares to 407,451 shares, valued at $46.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 579 shares to 580 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 19.91 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.