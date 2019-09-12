Stearns Financial Services Group Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $305,102 as Stock Rose; Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $349,144 as Stock Price Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 25,316 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 20,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 3.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 14.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 46,331 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 162,967 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Md Sass Investors Service reported 56,215 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 2.03M shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 7.08% stake. New Vernon Management Lc holds 1.07% or 4,042 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv owns 1.28 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Co stated it has 41,473 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 918,898 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust reported 5.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hwg Lp has 4.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability reported 29,490 shares. Legacy Prtn Inc has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montecito Fincl Bank stated it has 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0.02% or 13,939 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.29% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 1.05% or 5.59 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 217,400 shares. Marco Ltd Company stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Highland Capital Mngmt Lp has 3,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.3% or 736,090 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp Tru Communication has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability reported 334,046 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company reported 62,126 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Co invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny holds 1.63% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 47,495 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services reported 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fulton State Bank Na owns 8,921 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Burns J W & New York, a New York-based fund reported 3,004 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 8,271 shares to 10,789 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 32,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,100 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

