Stearns Financial Services Group Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Montag A & Associates Raised Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $2.40 Million

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 2.93 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 428.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 9,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 12,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 2,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $201.46. About 433,970 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

