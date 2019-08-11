Stearns Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $355,142 as Stock Rose; Legal & General Group Plc Has Increased Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding by $458,949; Stock Value Declined

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 26,615 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 29,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 298,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 271,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 119,692 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,765 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 0.51% or 200,397 shares. Mar Vista Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 592,120 shares. Chilton Investment Llc invested in 79,934 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 35,589 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,582 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Bank Of The West stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Majedie Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,486 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has invested 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First State Bank invested 1.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nomura Holding has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 750 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares to 233,798 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 46,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 344,923 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 18,756 shares. Morgan Stanley has 413,067 shares. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). 29,133 are owned by Blair William And Il. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 3,051 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 70,128 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 74,789 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Ltd owns 0.33% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 118,700 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 285,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited has invested 0.04% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Confluence Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 684,705 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. New York-based Clearbridge Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

