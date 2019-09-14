Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $305,102; American National Bank Boosted Kla (KLAC) Position by $2.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

American National Bank increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 280.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 23,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 31,937 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 8,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 1.79M shares traded or 14.97% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,812 shares to 33,034 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,342 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,210 shares to 407,451 shares, valued at $46.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 33,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).