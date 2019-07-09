Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $419,920 as Share Value Rose; As 3M (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Connors Investor Services Has Lowered Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 41,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $165.09. About 2.89M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 3.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M. 4,220 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 2,930 shares to 83,129 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 5,660 shares to 114,602 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.