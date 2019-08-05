Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $520,533; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $4.35 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 103,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.92M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 17.23 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 30.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Communications Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,402 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Webster Bankshares N A has 0.63% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 438,229 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.2% or 132,074 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bellecapital Ltd has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 127,228 were reported by Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,844 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP holds 0.31% or 726,813 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.41% or 487,751 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wheatland Advsr holds 0.76% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 99,400 shares. Moreover, Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 144,626 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares to 224,615 shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: 50% Upside, But Wait For A Drop Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Analyst Continues to Hold a Bullish View on General Electric (GE) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Electric Stock Needs Another Spinoff to Create Value – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alexandria planning Necco Street life-science campus near GE HQ – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc by 222,500 shares to 409,900 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).