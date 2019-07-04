Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (CTTMF) Sellers Increased By 185.78% Their Shorts

CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) had an increase of 185.78% in short interest. CTTMF’s SI was 62,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 185.78% from 21,800 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 18 days are for CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s short sellers to cover CTTMF’s short positions. It closed at $6.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 8.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stearns Financial Services Group analyzed 4,932 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 17.99%. The Stearns Financial Services Group holds 53,085 shares with $6.26 million value, down from 58,017 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Catena Media p.l.c operates as an online performance marketing and lead generation firm in the iGaming industry in Malta. The company has market cap of $370.38 million. The firm offers online casinos to players on their own Websites that provide content to match player's individual preferences and requirements. It currently has negative earnings. It also attracts online players through various services and products, and directs them to carious iGaming operators.

Stearns Financial Services Group increased Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) stake by 174,141 shares to 470,792 valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 71,363 shares and now owns 641,301 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares valued at $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.