Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Position; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.17’s average target is 30.02% above currents $107.04 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by JP Morgan. Berenberg downgraded the shares of IFF in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IFF in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. See International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Upgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $143.0000 160.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $168.0000 172.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $133 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $137 New Target: $151 Upgrade

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 74.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Stearns Financial Services Group holds 20,026 shares with $200,000 value, down from 77,863 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 36.70 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,848 were accumulated by Td Cap Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Colonial Tru Advsr has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 48,348 shares. Cohen Inc invested in 49,055 shares or 0.12% of the stock. M&R Capital Management owns 10,249 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 34,322 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Electron Capital Partners Limited Com has 2.67% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.10M shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clark Capital Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aspiriant Ltd Co reported 28,199 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 12,249 shares. Kiltearn Partners Llp accumulated 21.39M shares. Oarsman accumulated 172,040 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 10,480 are owned by Coastline Tru. Covington Cap Management holds 0.12% or 195,348 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 26.26% above currents $7.96 stock price. General Electric had 30 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, March 4. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18.

Stearns Financial Services Group increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 46,808 shares to 678,207 valued at $34.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) stake by 21,621 shares and now owns 233,798 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 486,711 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt L P has 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 147,800 shares stake. 32,732 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Reilly Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 24,968 are held by Fil. Asset Strategies holds 6,656 shares. New England Research & accumulated 3,400 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1,586 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Lc has invested 3.13% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assoc Inc has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks reported 0.47% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Albert D Mason owns 5,333 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $11.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 32.06 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.