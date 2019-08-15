Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased By $355,142 Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Lsb Industries (LXU) Shorts Up By 30.42%

Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU) had an increase of 30.42% in short interest. LXU’s SI was 1.19 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.42% from 915,700 shares previously. With 107,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU)’s short sellers to cover LXU’s short positions. The SI to Lsb Industries Inc’s float is 4.91%. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 85,190 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘CCC’; 30/03/2018 LSB Industries: Marran H. Ogilvie Resigned From Board March 27; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES-ON APRIL 16, CO, UNITS SIGNATORY THERETO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 05/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Provides 2018 First Quarter Outlook; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades LSB Industries To ‘CCC+’; Debt Rtgs Raised; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES REPORTS PROPOSED $400M NOTES OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 9.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,911 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Stearns Financial Services Group holds 26,615 shares with $3.26M value, down from 29,526 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 2.36 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $202,929 activity. BEHRMAN MARK T had bought 19,300 shares worth $99,202. $103,727 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares were bought by ROEDEL RICHARD.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $121.18 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold LSB Industries, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 759 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 44,921 shares. 950 are owned by Pnc Financial Group Incorporated. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 1.95% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 17,769 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 7,426 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 270,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 241 shares. Products Partners Lc reported 46,000 shares. Parametric Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,869 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 2,509 shares. 20,620 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mgmt.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 84% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Stearns Financial Services Group increased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 3,574 shares to 399,241 valued at $43.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 4,954 shares and now owns 224,615 shares. Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.82 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -4.00% below currents $130.9 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.