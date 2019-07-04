Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $520,533 as Share Value Rose; Denali Advisors Holds Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 308,723 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 22.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 46,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.