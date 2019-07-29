Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $419,920; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 20,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,876 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, down from 296,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 502,125 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 16/05/2018 – RBC’s Cassidy Sees Increased Loan Growth for Banks (Video); 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC INO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $11; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 24/05/2018 – RBC CITES LAWMAKER HONCHARENKO ON UKRAINIAN ANTI-GRAFT COURT; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 18/04/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares to 233,798 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

