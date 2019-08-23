Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut By $373,771 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Has 0.42 Sentiment

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -3.33, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 12 decreased and sold their stakes in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 215,911 shares, down from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Stearns Financial Services Group holds 40,437 shares with $5.65M value, down from 43,126 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.45. About 8.02 million shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Stearns Financial Services Group increased Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 86,382 shares to 1.08M valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 5,660 shares and now owns 114,602 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 16.33% above currents $128.45 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,724 were accumulated by Provise Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or holds 41,790 shares. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The North Carolina-based Schaller Invest Gru has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zwj Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 154,987 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Horrell reported 490 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Notis holds 55,593 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 12,862 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 1.77 million shares. Conning reported 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northside Cap Ltd Llc reported 10,903 shares stake. Elm Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.62% or 6,289 shares. Fort Point Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,790 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 14,828 shares traded. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 10,300 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 43,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,390 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,071 shares.