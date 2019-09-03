StealthGas Inc. (GASS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE)

This is a contrast between StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.83 N/A -0.11 0.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.49 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights StealthGas Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of StealthGas Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares. StealthGas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

StealthGas Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.